Online pet store pledges free pet treats if Eagles win Super Bowl

Excitement is brewing as Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is set to get underway this Sunday night in New Orleans.

Philadelphia is dripping in shades of midnight green, silver, black, and charcoal as fans deck out their homes with balloons, streamers, and other party supplies overflowing with Eagles’ official team colors.

For those who couldn’t afford to go to the game in New Orleans, there are local watch parties all over the Philadelphia area. Bars and restaurants have been selling out for the big showdown Sunday night.

Who will win? It’s anyone’s game at this point.

But, now here’s another reason to root for the Eagles, especially if you’re an animal lover and a pet owner.

Chewy, the online retailer that sells pet food, supplies, vitamins, medicine, toys, and other pet-related products, has announced that if the Birds beat the Chiefs on Sunday, Chewy will give away 59,000 free treats for birds, dogs, and cats.

“While we don’t play favorites, we have a soft spot for all animals,” the company said in a released statement.

If the Eagles win, Chewy will release a promo code that can be redeemed for select treats at Chewy.com. The code will be revealed on the company’s Instagram Stories following the Super Bowl, and will be open to everyone for one week, or until supplies last.

Customers can use that promo code to place a donation order for the rescue or shelter of their choice, Chewy announced.

Now, regardless of who wins, Chewy also plans to donate 59,000 pounds of food to the Pennsylvania SPCA and the Kansas City Pet Project, which it calls “two amazing organizations that help animals in need.

59,000 free treats and 59,000 pounds of food. Get it? Because it's Super Bowl 59.

Best of luck to the Birds!, Chewy said.

