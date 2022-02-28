Manchester, NJ fire displaces dozens of residents, kills pets
MANCHESTER — Twenty-eight residents of an apartment building near Route 37 were displaced by a fire Sunday afternoon.
Fire with heavy smoke broke out after 1 p.m. in Buiding 18 at the Suncrest Village.
Firefighters evacuated the building's 16 apartments, according to Manchester police Capt. Vincent Manco. Winds out of the west gusting to 35 mph led firefighters to temporarily evacuate neighboring Building 17 as a precaution.
Firefighters rescued a person trapped in an apartment but no residents or firefighters were injured.
Fire Chief Jonathan Yahr told The Lakewood Scoop the fire started in a second-floor unit. The building sustained heavy water and smoke damage. Pictures of the fire show flames on both the first and second floors.
Manco did not know the exact number of pets that lost their lives in the fire or what kind of animals they were.
Red Cross offers help
Red Cross New Jersey said it helped the 14 families with health services, temporary lodging, food and clothing needs.
Thirteen fire and EMS units assisted Manchester with fighting the fire and first aid, according to Manco.
The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Monday by Manchester Police Detectives and the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office.
