Summer staple food in the Spadea house

Pico de Gallo is one of my favorite things to dip a corn chip and top a burger or steak. It’s one of my go-to dishes when we’ve got leftover Jersey corn from my friends at JustFarmed.com and Village Farms in Lawrenceville.

Here ya go:

Boil 3-4 ears of corn for 3-4 minutes. Add salt to the water. Cut the cooked corn off the cob

Bill Spadea's Pico de Gallo

Add to a glass mixing bowl. Then open a can of black beans and drain and rinse. Add to the corn.

Next chop a white onion and add to the mix.

Then chop a bunch of cilantro getting rid of the thickest stems.

Add a ton of kosher salt (too taste of course, you can always add salt later so don’t go crazy) and crushed black pepper.

Then cut a pint of cherry tomatoes, or hopefully the garden tomatoes you get from the local farmers market, two should do the trick. Cut ‘em into small pieces!

Last of the vegetables, the heat!. I take at least two jalapeño peppers, seeds and all and finely chop them so there’s a little heat in every bite.

Bill Spadea's Pico de Gallo

The key is the juice of 1-2 limes and a generous pour of white vinegar. I add a little Tabasco for extra heat.

Bill Spadea's Pico de Gallo

That’s it. Simple and delicious. We add it to almost any meat that comes off the grill!

Bill Spadea's Pico de Gallo

