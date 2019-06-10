‘Suicide by cop’ thwarted by humble hero cop

K9 Officer Adam Sosnowski says he's not a hero. Just a cop in Manalapan doing his job. Well when you save a life through thoughtful measured decision making, you're above and beyond the job, you are in fact a hero.

In August 2018, Officer Sosnowski got the call to respond to an allegedly suicidal man. He talked the man out of his house and the man drew a firearm and aimed it at the officer. Instead of firing and stopping the threat with deadly force, Officer Sosnowski acted quickly and subdued the man after a physical struggle. He got the gun away from him and cuffed him.

The bravery, courage and quick action on the part of this officer earned him a Valor Award from the Monmouth County 200 Club and gave a man a second chance at life. Former NJ Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno joined me on the morning show to talk about this hero cop.

