Suffering ‘winter blues’ in New Jersey? Here’s how to beat it
The months of January, February and March can make for a rough time of year when it comes to mental health. In my opinion they’re just plain miserable.
Think about it: there’s the cold weather, shorter days, and the post-holiday blues. It can leave you feeling sluggish, uninspired, or even depressed.
If you feel this way, you’re not alone.
Almost 80% of New Jerseyans experience winter blues
According to research done by Solitaire Bliss, 79.6% of people in New Jersey suffer from gloom in the colder months.
I’ll get to the most popular ways that New Jerseyans beat the blues in a second, but first let me share how the majority of the nation combats the winter depression.
The most popular ways for Americans to beat the winter blues
❄️ TV and movies
❄️ Cozy attire
❄️ Music
❄️ Exercising
❄️ Reading
❄️ Consuming comfort food and drinks
If you’re one to turn to food or drink to brink you joy, you’re going to want to try these out:
Top winter blues comfort foods or drinks
😊 Soup
😊 Chili
😊 Macaroni and cheese
😊 Pizza
😊 Cookies
😊 Hot chocolate
😊 Potatoes
😊 Chicken and dumplings
😊 Pasta
😊 Chicken pot pie
How to beat the winter blues in New Jersey
According to Solitaire Bliss, the most popular thing to consume when in need of comfort in the Garden State is hot chocolate.
To be honest, I’m totally on board. I love a nice mug full of hot cocoa on a cold night. Bonus points if there’s whipped cream and cinnamon.
Outside of food or drink, the most popular way that New Jerseyans beat the winter blues in to work less.
Of course, that’s not the easiest thing to just decide to do. But you CAN easily get yourself a cup of hot chocolate if you’re feeling down.
I hope it makes you feel better, drink up!
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.