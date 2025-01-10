Suffering ‘winter blues’ in New Jersey? Here’s how to beat it

The months of January, February and March can make for a rough time of year when it comes to mental health. In my opinion they’re just plain miserable.

Think about it: there’s the cold weather, shorter days, and the post-holiday blues. It can leave you feeling sluggish, uninspired, or even depressed.

If you feel this way, you’re not alone.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Almost 80% of New Jerseyans experience winter blues

According to research done by Solitaire Bliss, 79.6% of people in New Jersey suffer from gloom in the colder months.

I’ll get to the most popular ways that New Jerseyans beat the blues in a second, but first let me share how the majority of the nation combats the winter depression.

The most popular ways for Americans to beat the winter blues

❄️ TV and movies

❄️ Cozy attire

❄️ Music

❄️ Exercising

❄️ Reading

❄️ Consuming comfort food and drinks

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

If you’re one to turn to food or drink to brink you joy, you’re going to want to try these out:

Top winter blues comfort foods or drinks

😊 Soup

😊 Chili

😊 Macaroni and cheese

😊 Pizza

😊 Cookies

😊 Hot chocolate

😊 Potatoes

😊 Chicken and dumplings

😊 Pasta

😊 Chicken pot pie

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

How to beat the winter blues in New Jersey

According to Solitaire Bliss, the most popular thing to consume when in need of comfort in the Garden State is hot chocolate.

To be honest, I’m totally on board. I love a nice mug full of hot cocoa on a cold night. Bonus points if there’s whipped cream and cinnamon.

Outside of food or drink, the most popular way that New Jerseyans beat the winter blues in to work less.

Of course, that’s not the easiest thing to just decide to do. But you CAN easily get yourself a cup of hot chocolate if you’re feeling down.

I hope it makes you feel better, drink up!

