Stupidity continues at this Old Bridge school (Opinion)

It's Old Bridge, NJ that joins the growing number of schools returning to a dystopian and somewhat deranged version of in-person schooling. Old Bridge schools have grade school kids exiting the building and lining up on the parking lot curb eating six feet apart while their jailer...err teachers aid, monitors the distance...ya know, for safety.

Given the fact that children and young people under the age of 20 have almost zero risk from COVID and the fact that it's been proven over the past year that teachers are safer in school than other full time workers and the fact that asymptomatic (AKA HEALTHY) kids are not super-spreaders of disease, this makes no sense whatsoever.

Beyond the nonsensical nature of this behavior enforced by another weak and ignorant superintendent, there's the danger of the psychological abuse these kids are enduring. Teaching kids to fear one another as disease spreaders is both scientifically misleading and emotionally damaging. Kids should be taught to value themselves and their peers. Today they are being taught to fear others and hide like cowards. It's not good enough to blame the governor and his henchmen at the DOE. It's not good enough to use fear of losing a job as an excuse for doing the wrong thing, especially when it comes to protecting and empowering children. Every superintendent in NJ should be fired and prohibited from working in education again. Same goes for any principal and administrator who turned a blind eye to this outrageous abuse.

In this case, the superintendent is David Cittadino who at last count was making more than $176,000 a year on the backs of the taxpayers. So you are stuck working two jobs to make ends meet, the NJEA is making it difficult for kids to be back in school, and when the kids finally get back, they are treated like diseased criminals.

Thankfully some local government officials are fighting back. Mark Razzoli in Old Bridge and Pamela Richmond in Howell are among the voices of reason fighting this outrage. They joined me on the show to help rally parents to fight back. If you are disgusted with the treatment of our kids in NJ public schools.

Send your pics to me through the free NJ1015 app and let's raise the tension level so these corrupt and weak administrators can't get away with this for too much longer.

