Study ranks best states for remote workers — Here’s how NJ fared

Who would’ve ever thought we would be in the position that we’re in now where you don’t necessarily have to show an office and grind it out from nine-to-five?

For a lot of people, remote work has become not only an option but the preferred way of making a living.

While it’s true that many people returned to their offices after the pandemic, we’ve seen so many examples of companies who realized it could be not only more cost-effective but also more productive to have workers do their jobs from home.

In fact, by 2025, it's expected that over 1 in 5 Americans will be working remotely. So how conducive is it to work remotely in the state of New Jersey?

Well, a new study looked into which states in the country had the best environment for working remotely. And it’s an interesting study because if you’re planning to live a life that includes remote working, you’ve gotta find out where the most reliable opportunities are.

Especially since life is not getting any cheaper. The more information you gather during a job search the better you can set yourself up for success.

Recent research and data analysis have explored and determined the best and worst states for remote worker reliability based on earning potential and power outages. New Jersey took the #10 spot, showcasing its strong performance.

The report, conducted by energy experts at ElectricityRates, used data from the FEMA National Risk Index, energy.gov, and the EIA, along with insights from the Pew Research Center and WFH Research.

The findings revealed that one in three remote workers reject the hybrid office model, preferring to work entirely from home.

In New Jersey, remote workers earn nearly $63,000 annually, highlighting the state’s attractive earning potential for those working from home. Additionally, the study found that 70% of the worst states for remote work are located in the South, pointing to regional disparities in remote work viability.

Overall, New Jersey stands out as a top contender for remote work, offering reliable opportunities and solid earning potential. With the increasing trend towards remote work, understanding these dynamics can help individuals make informed decisions about where to live and work.

