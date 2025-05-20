🔴 Two students got into a fight a private school in Wayne

🔴 One student stabbed another repeatedly, police say

🔴 The victim underwent surgery and the other was arrested

WAYNE — A 14-year-old boy was severely injured after being stabbed by an 18-year-old student at a private school in Passaic County for students with behavioral, emotional, and/or learning disabilities.

According to the Wayne Police Department, officers responded at 12:38 p.m. on Monday to the Lakeview Learning Center inside Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church.

School staff reported that the younger teen was bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to the chest after a fight broke out between him and an older student during lunch.

The victim was treated at the scene before the Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad took him to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson, where he underwent surgery.

Police arrested and charged the other student, Rayshawn Christian, 18, of Elizabeth, with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon in an educational institute.

Authorities also recovered the knife.

School administrators sheltered students in place while detectives processed the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. Police say a dispute between the two involved students broke out in the cafeteria during their lunch break, and ended with Christian stabbing the younger student.

School staff immediately intervened to stop the altercation, police confirmed.

Christian is being held in the Passaic County Jail.

Lakeview Learning Center is an “alternative therapeutic private special education school” that accepts middle and high school students with behavioral, emotional, and/or learning disabilities such as ADD, ADHD, Asperger's, bipolar disorder, and psychiatric/ mood disorders. It serves students in nine NJ counties—Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren.

