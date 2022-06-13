‘Strawberry moon’ on Tuesday is going to look huge over NJ

Get ready to look up. And no, this isn’t a preachy Leonardo DiCaprio /Jennifer Lawrence film.

June’s so-called strawberry moon (named that because this month is when strawberries are harvested in northeastern North America) is going to be a supermoon. That means it’s the time the moon and earth are the shortest distance from each other and the moon will appear 7% bigger.

Now that 7% may sound insignificant. It’s not. The full supermoon is going to look huge. Bigly huge, enormous, and everybody will be talking about it, I’ll tell you this. (To put it in terms of our 45th president).

Not only is this supermoon on Tuesday going to be amazing, but according to experts, there’s going to be what they are calling a “parade of planets” visible by the naked eye that will get even easier to see as the days go on.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are lined up close together in the sky this month and on June 24 will be the easiest to see. That rare planetary alignment hasn’t happened since December of 2004 when it last allowed us to view it with the naked eye from Earth.

Man, you could get neck strain with all this looking up this month. It’s best to view that planet parade during the early morning hours.

So that strawberry supermoon on Tuesday? That’s at its fullest at exactly 7:51 a.m. Tuesday morning June 14 here in New Jersey according to space.com but you’ll be able to enjoy it from June 13 through 15.

