Even as a pro-vaccination parent, I can see the impending disaster of the state’s latest attempt to tell parents how to raise their kids.

The bottom line is that State Sen. President Steve Sweeney is trying to justify the elimination of a religious exemption for vaccinating children based on what the elites in Trenton are calling ‘abuse."

What he’s not telling you is that the only reason so many people opt for the religious exemption is that it’s nearly impossible to get a medical exemption. As I’ve written before, there is a justifiable reason that some parents are skeptical about vaccines. At the very least, parents should be able to work out the appropriate regimen with their doctors. Trenton politicians are trying hard to stop that and literally put government bureaucrats in between you and your children.

It’s interesting for contentious issues like this how completely opposite political views can find common ground. Robert Kennedy Jr. joined me on my New Jersey 101.5 morning show Monday to discuss the dangers of this bill and how important it is for parents' rights to defeat Sweeney’s attempt to usurp NJ parents.

The idea that all sides of the vaccine debate have come together to oppose Sweeney reminds me of a historic quote from Winston Churchill: “If Hitler invaded Hell I would make at least a favorable reference to the devil in the House of Commons.”

