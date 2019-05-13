This is the closest thing I'll write to a PSA.

Honestly, driving in New Jersey and avoiding potholes is enough to keep drivers occupied! What we don't need are people who panic because they miss their exit pulling over and then backing up to get back on the ramp.

Seriously, stop it. It's dangerous, distracting and can be deadly.

I've seen it all on Jersey roads, people reading newspapers draped over the steering wheel, applying make up, eating with both hands! But why would you back up when you can pretty much go another 100 years and turn around at the next exit?

I think first offense backing up on a highway should be a suspension of your license.

