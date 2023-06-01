Stinging jellies return – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Potentially painful clinging jellyfish return to NJ shores

The quarter-size species with 60 to 90 tentacles that contain stinging cells show up in back bays anywhere from Shrewsbury to Cape May but have become more common at southern beaches.

⬛ NJ Republican councilwoman's murder suspect arrested. Who is he?

The arrest of Rashid Ali Bynum in the death of Eunice Dwumfour has answered one question for her family but created many more, according to the family's attorney.

⬛ Videos capture arrests and chaos at the Jersey Shore

After Ocean City police responded to nearly 1,000 incidents during the Memorial Day weekend Mayor Jay Gillian has taken drastic steps to control the crowd on the beach and boardwalk.

⬛ The 20 towns with the lowest property taxes in NJ

New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the Nation, but where can you find the lowest tax bill? Check out the list.

⬛ Parental rights -vs- transgender policy in NJ schools

A judge is ordering the Murphy administration and Hanover Township Schools to find a compromise over parental notification for trans students

