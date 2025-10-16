Conan O’Brien to join Stephen Colbert at NJ Performing Arts Center
Things are not always easy in New Jersey; we could all use a laugh. Who better to give it to you than a Jersey guy and one of the comedic G.O.A.T.s, Conan O’Brien?
Stephen Colbert, the Montclair resident and popular host of The Late Show, will host An Evening with Conan O’Brien and Stephen Colbert as part of the Montclair Film fundraiser happening this December.
Conan will join Colbert on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
Late-night talk show hosts join forces for a night of comedy
According to Montclair Film’s website, the comedians will “sit down for an unforgettable evening of conversation celebrating Mr. O’Brien’s career as one of our leading comic minds.”
On a selfish note, I hope that at some point, they talk about how Conan wrote one of the most iconic episodes of one of my favorite shows: The Simpsons. For those who don’t know, he wrote the episode ‘Marge vs. the Monorail.’ A classic.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Montclair Film and NJPAC members can already get their tickets for the evening. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on Ticketmaster.
You can also call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for ticketing information.
All proceeds from this special evening will benefit Montclair Film, a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization that hosts the annual Montclair Film Festival.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Center St. in Newark, NJ.
LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.