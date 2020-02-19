Stephanie Parze
FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Several hundred people marked the 26th birthday of Stephanie Parze with a candlelight vigil and formal announcement of a foundation in her name.
Windy - blow all the candles out
New friends because of searches - a sense of community - songs
Ed & Cheyenne (mom) led walked - mom was emotional, teared up
Mom wanted it to be a celebration of her life,.
Never give up hope - Ed
Michael Stern -
Vin Gopal was there
Stephanie had the last word,
Would she be embarrassed? Embrace it? She would appreciate everyone coming together and being in her life
"Now Stepahnie is an angel." - friend of family
ANgel t-shirts
Woman: has daighter same age, would want someone to do the same if her girl was missing.
Maroon 5 memories