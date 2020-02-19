FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Several hundred people marked the 26th birthday of Stephanie Parze with a candlelight vigil and formal announcement of a foundation in her name.

Windy - blow all the candles out

New friends because of searches - a sense of community - songs

Ed & Cheyenne (mom) led walked - mom was emotional, teared up

Mom wanted it to be a celebration of her life,.

Never give up hope - Ed

Michael Stern -

Vin Gopal was there

Stephanie had the last word,

Would she be embarrassed? Embrace it? She would appreciate everyone coming together and being in her life

"Now Stepahnie is an angel." - friend of family

ANgel t-shirts

Woman: has daighter same age, would want someone to do the same if her girl was missing.

Maroon 5 memories

Walk for Stephanie Parze's 26th birthday in Freehold Borough (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)