Tell your friends you used to go clubbing with: the bar and restaurant you've been waiting for is about to have its grand opening in Hamilton Township in Mercer County.

Decades Bar & Restaurant is in Independence Plaza on South Broad Street, and every day is Throwback Thursday at Decades. The grand opening celebration will be Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

This place is so cool. The theme is music from the past decades — the music you loved to sing and dance to all night long like 70s disco, 80s, and 90s.

If you're looking to bring back the memories of your partying and clubbing days, and make new memories with your friends, you're going to love Decades. The area.s best DJs and bands, including local favorite DJ John Rossi (who hosted tons of PST club nights back in the day) will be hosting dance parties so you can dance to the classics and bring back the good 'ole days. There will also be 80s original singers performing live. Doesn't this sound like so much fun?

Decades will have a great bar with specialty drinks and an 80s Happy Hour, and the restaurant menu is filled with everything from your favorite appetizers to shrimp and steak dishes.

Check this place out. It's filled with memorabilia from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The minute you walk in the door, it'll bring you right back in time.

There's a banquet hall that holds 150 people.

Decades Bar & Restaurant is located at 2465 South Broad St., Independence Plaza, Hamilton.

See you there.

