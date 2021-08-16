State Police couple lose jobs after North Wildwood, NJ bar brawl

Married detectives with the State Police who lied about their involvement in a North Wildwood bar brawl last year have agreed to resign, the Office of the state Attorney General announced Monday.

Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, both of Hammonton, have agreed to leave the State Police and be permanently banned from public office and public employment in New Jersey, as part of a negotiated deal with the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

The Ogdens were at the Exit 6 Bar in February 2020 when they were involved in a physical fight with other patrons, during which Gregory Ogden was hit in the head with a bottle.

They waited two days and then submitted official State Police special reports that lied about their roles in the brawl, as later revealed by video footage and other evidence, according to state prosecutors.

Gregory Ogden's report said he was hit in the head as he was coming out of bathroom and that he was not involved in the fight.

However, bar surveillance video shows him charging after a person as bouncers escort them from the bar. Gregory Ogden is then seen grabbing and pulling on the hood of a person's sweatshirt, throwing two punches and hitting a bouncer.

Dorothy Ogden said in her report that she lost track of her husband during the fight and found him outside. But, investigators said bar video shows her pushing a customer, the person her husband scuffled with and security personnel as they try to intervene.

The couple appeared in Mercer County Superior Court Judge on Monday, agreeing to the charge of fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records that they each face.

They have applied to the Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI) program. If successfully completed, the criminal charge against them will be dismissed.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

