Married troopers accused of cover up after North Wildwood bar fight

Two State Police troopers who are a married couple have been charged with falsifying a report about their involvement in a fight at a North Wildwood bar last year.

Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, who was hit in the head with a glass bottle during the altercation, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, were involved in an altercation at the Exit 6 Bar in North Wildwood on Feb. 22, 2020, but filed a report that didn't match what video and evidence showed, prosecutors said.

The couple also waited two days to notify their chain of command about the incident, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. The troopers were charged on Thursday and are suspended without pay.

Video from the bar contradicts Gregory Ogden's report in which he said he was hit in the head as he was coming out of the bathroom and said he was not involved in the fight.

The video shows him charging after an individual as bouncers were escorting them from the bar. Gregory Ogden is then seen grabbing and pulling on the hood of the individual's sweatshirt, throwing two punches in their direction and striking a bouncer in the process.

The other person subsequently struck Gregory Ogden with a bottle but this is not captured in the video footage.

Dorothy Ogden, who wrote in her report that she lost track of her husband during the fight is seen in the video pushing a customer, the person her husband scuffled with and security personnel when they tried to intervene.

The couple was charged with fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

