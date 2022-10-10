State of emergency: Nutley, NJ water main break sealed after days of crisis

The source of a 72-inch water main break in Nutley was found and sealed Sunday by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission but water restrictions and boil water orders continue in Montclair and Glen Ridge.

The break had been pouring water since Wednesday but repair crews were unable to locate the actual break, which led to a regional state of emergency and concerns about water supply across Essex County.

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the commission told him that it will take 24-48 hours for full service to resume for communities that draw water from the main. The lines must be tested before water flow is restored.

The mayor is optimistic the township has turned a corner on the water crisis with the news that the water supply was connected to the Passaic Valley water system. This ensures a steady water supply although a state of emergency is still in effect and residents are urged to limit use.

"While we had anticipated it may be into Monday before that was complete, thanks to just some amazing efforts it looks like that may be completed in the next couple of hours," Spiller said on the township website.

Water pumped out of a flooded basement in Nutley 10/9/22 Water pumped out of a flooded basement in Nutley 10/9/22 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

More good news about the break

Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia had more good news Monday morning about the break.

"As far as water pressure, from Belleville Avenue south we are seeing the PSI at full pressure. Belleville Avenue north to Watchung Avenue is seeing good pressure but not full, especially in higher elevation areas. Watchung Avenue north to Clifton border we are continuing to see water pressure between 40-50 PSI, normal level is above 70 PSI," Venezia said on the township's Facebook page.

The mayor said that his township is still under a boil water advisory pending test results on the water. The result must then go to the Department of Environmental Protection before the order is lifted. The DEP was scheduled to meet with the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission Monday morning and the communities affected by the break.

Residents near the break were assessing the damage caused by the water that came into their homes.

Nutley resident Rick Levner told NBC 4 New York his washer, dryer, hot water and thousands of dollars worth of tools were all lost to water in his basement.

The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the break. No information was posted on its website and the commission does not have a presence on social media.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

