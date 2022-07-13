Stagnant, hot, mainly dry weather continues for NJ

The Bottom Line

Is your lawn getting brown and unhappy? Mine sure is. Most of New Jersey has been very dry lately, despite regular showers in the neighborhood. And there's no big, widespread, soaking rain in sight —possibly through the rest of July.

So there's not much change in the forecast over the next week. It will remain seasonably hot, semi-humid, and primarily dry.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a cold front day. Following some intense thunderstorms Tuesday evening, weather conditions have dried out and cleared out for Wednesday morning. The new air mass now arriving is not much different than the old one. You will probably notice a reduction in humidity Wednesday. But temperatures will only end up a few degrees cooler.

About 70 in the morning. Peaking near 90 Wednesday afternoon. As usual, Jersey Shore beaches will be the cool spot in the state, thanks to a sea breeze.

Dew points will scale back to the lower 60s or so. Noticeably less tropical.

Look for mostly to partly sunny skies throughout the day. And we'll probably stay dry. (The chance for a popup shower is not zero, but it's close.)

Wednesday night will stay quiet and mild. With some cloud cover overhead, low temperatures should descend to about the 70 degree mark.

Thursday

With a weak storm system in the neighborhood, it will be a less-than-perfect day as clouds and possibly some raindrops enter the picture.

Sunshine should still win the sky to the north and west. But in South Jersey and along the Jersey Shore, stubborn clouds could darken the day a bit.

The other potential issue is the chance for a few passing showers. Different models show different locations for those potential raindrops. Best chance in the morning would be the south. best chance late-day would be to the north. In either case, it is worth mentioning but not worth writing home about — rainfall totals will be minimal, and most of the state will stay completely dry. Again.

High temperatures on Thursday will be seasonably hot, averaging in the upper 80s.

Friday

It will be a bright, summery, pleasant end to the workweek.

Skies should become mostly sunny across the state on Friday. High temperatures will make to around the mid 80s. We'll still see dew points in the 60s — sticky, but not too steamy and suffocating.

Saturday

Another summer weekend is right around the corner. And there's a lot to like about the forecast. But I can't guarantee 100 percent dry weather.

Some clouds will roll in Saturday. And I can't rule out a popup shower. That rain chance looks very isolated though. Highs will maintain mid 80s, with a sea breeze along the coast.

Humidity looks a bit higher through the weekend too. So get ready to sweat.

Sunday

Sunday is probably our best chance of rain over the next week. And even that is not saying much.

Latest model consensus puts scattered showers and thunderstorms over New Jersey around midday Sunday. I don't think it will be a washout of a day, although there could be a few hours where outdoor activities could be tricky. Downpours, frequent lightning, and some wind gusts are possible.

Otherwise, we'll enjoy partly sunny skies Sunday, with toasty warm temperatures holding steady in the mid-upper 80s.

The Extended Forecast

Heat and humidity are expected to surge again next week, with widespread 90s in the forecast for early next week. Eventually, a strong pattern change will sweep out the heat, humidity, and spotty shower chanes by late next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

