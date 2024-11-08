Springsteen at set of biopic shooting in NJ, hugs younger self

Have you ever wished you could somehow go back in time and talk to your younger self?

Hey, that girl you just met in college, drop her immediately. She’s going to ruin half a decade for you.

That job you’re going to walk away from when you’re 35, don’t stick it out. It will change everything.

Maybe hug yourself just to assure your younger self you’ll get through everything mostly intact?

It must have very mildly felt like that for Bruce Springsteen when he stopped by the set of “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” the biopic on his 1980s self. He’s being played by Jeremy Allen White, the actor famous for the hit show “The Bear.”

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

White was in jeans and a black leather jacket, truly capturing the essence of The Boss when Bruce showed up and the two men bro hugged. Other than therapy, it was the closest Springsteen would probably ever come to talking to his younger self.

The shoot was happening in Bayonne that day, Monday, when this went down. The week prior, the project was filming in Rockaway when Bruce showed up there as well.

The movie tracks the time in the early '80s when Springsteen recorded arguably one of his most intimate and personal albums ever, “Nebraska.” He did it entirely in the bedroom of his house on a simple 4-track recorder, playing almost all the instruments himself. The songs were intended as demos to be taken into a studio and recorded in a much bigger, fuller way with the E Street Band. But then, together with manager Jon Landau, it was decided the songs were too deeply personal and were more effective to be released as is.

The biopic’s title comes from the lyrics in “State Trooper,” which is truly one of the most haunting songs on the album.

“Hey, somebody out there, listen to my last prayer. Hi ho silver-o, deliver me from nowhere”

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in Pennsylvania? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Pennsylvania using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈