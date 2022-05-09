Shop 18th-20th century antiques in NJ at spring fair

RINGOES — Treasure hunters and history buffs will love this!

The Spring Hunterdon County Antiques Fair to raise money for 4-H will take place Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hunterdon County Fairgrounds just off Route 179 in Ringoes between Flemington and Lambertville.

The fair will be totally enclosed under pavilions in case of inclement weather.

More than 50 exhibitors representing New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York State will be highlighting antiques from various eras, including 18th-century furniture and accessories to the fine early 20th-century collectibles.

Quilts, folk art, decorated stoneware, redware, painted and refinished country furniture, period furniture, and early lighting devices. Revolutionary and Civil War-related weaponry, early tools, kitchen collectibles, textiles and linens, paintings and prints, estate and costume jewelry, and more will all be highlighted at the fair.

Cost is $7 per person or $6 with a card or ad.

For further information, please contact Cecilia Taylor at 302-981-7250.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.