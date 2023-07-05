Cheers! ‘Central Jersey Exists’ wines are for sale in New Jersey

For as small of a state as New Jersey is, our regions differ greatly in their opinions.

North Jersey has its obvious features:

🔵 They say Taylor Ham

🔵 They get New York based TV/ radio stations

🔵 They call those little ice cream toppings “sprinkles”

🔵 Generally, they’ll root for NY sports teams

Meanwhile in South Jersey:

🔵 It’s pork roll

🔵 They’ll tune in to Philadelphia based stations

🔵 They’ll put “jimmies” on their ice cream cone

🔵 With some exceptions, they follow Philly sports teams

So what about the middle third of New Jersey that is basically a mixing pot of those two distinct regions of New Jersey? That, my friend, is where Central Jersey is, and the haters may finally be silenced.

Old York Cellars and Discover Central New Jersey have teamed up to create a special “Central Jersey Exists” wine collection. Let’s be honest, if a wine bottle says it, it must be true.

According to a press release, the wine is

Designed to celebrate the landmark towns and beautiful scenery that makes the central region so remarkable, this eight custom label wine collection has something for everyone

Wine and confirmation that Central Jersey really is a thing? Sign me up.

The wine collection includes:

Central Jersey Exists Blend

Blush blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Central Jersey Barn Red Blend

Blend of Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Chambourcin and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Central Jersey Vineyard White Blend

Blend of Vidal Blanc, Cayuga and Chardonnay.

Central Jersey River Blush Blend

Blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon.

To get a bottle or two for yourself, you can check out the winery at 80 Old York Road in Ringoes, or order online here.

The idea for this collaboration was inspired by legislation on Gov. Murphy’s desk which would finally officially define Central Jersey as “at a minimum of the counties of Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset.”

Murphy has until mid-August to sign Central Jersey legislation (S3206/A4711).

When (fingers crossed) he signs it, Old York Cellars will have you covered.

Buy your Central Jersey Exists wines now so you’ll be ready to pop a cork when Governor Murphy’s signature puts Central Jersey on the official state tourism map,” said owner David Wolin.

Even better, not only does this wine series celebrate Central Jersey, it’s also charitable. For each bottle sold $2 will go toward two nonprofits that promote tourism in Central Jersey: Canal Watch and Millstone Valley Preservation Coalition.

So to all the fellow Central Jerseyans, I raise a glass to you! Especially if it’s the Blush blend.

Speaking of the Central debate, you can always tell a New Jerseyan if they know what you mean when you specify “North/ Central/ South Jersey” when talking about where you live. Here are some other ways to tell a New Jerseyan.

Be sure to not embarrass yourself in front of other Garden Staters by mispronouncing these towns…

