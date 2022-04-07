Sourland Mountain Festival returns for 2022

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the 17th Sourland Mountain Festival will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at Unionville Vineyards, 9 Rocktown Road, Ringoes.

The festival celebrates music, local food and drink, and family fun all with a spectacular view. There will also be craft vendors and services.

According to the festival website:

The Sourland Mountain Festival is hosted by the Sourland Conservancy, a non-profit organization that works to protect the Sourland Mountain region. The 90-square-mile Sourland region is home to the largest contiguous forest in Central New Jersey. The sparsely populated area includes parts of Somerset, Hunterdon and Mercer counties, and encompasses a complex ecosystem of forest, wetlands and grasslands.

New Jersey musical artists featured at this year's festival include The Outcrops, Rainbow Fresh and James Popik and Supernova.

There will be a “Cool Critters” area; according to Patch.com, some of the featured animals include alpacas, bees, turtles, and snakes.

There is also a VIP experience available for $125:

The iconic, Zagat-rated Ryland Inn will once again be providing our VIP Service at the 2022 Sourland Mountain Festival. Local craft beers, wine and light snacks will be available throughout the day with a wonderful full buffet meal provided during the evening, using locally-sourced and responsibly grown products.

The rest of the admission pricings is: $30 for adult (online- $40 at the door); $10 for ages 12-18 ($15 at the door), and under 12- free.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born