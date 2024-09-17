Spirit Halloween and Chipotle team up for dumbest costumes ever

Do you remember when social media had a fun time with fake Halloween costume pics that were allegedly available at Spirit Halloween but they were only funny memes?

They used the Spirit Halloween packaging design but everything else was made up for fun.

Here’s an example.

One had Chris Christie’s Donut with the package description “Retro and Politically Incorrect.”

Inflates by sucking up all the air in the room.

Deflates by standing next to Trump.

Sack of shattered dreams sold separately.

This was all a big trend in 2022 and you can refresh your memory here

Well probably ever since then something has been in the works between Spirit Halloween, a company based here in New Jersey and that clearly has a good sense of humor, and the fast-casual eatery Chipotle. They have partnered and turned what was an internet joke two years ago into a reality in 2024.

They’ve partnered to come up with ridiculous yet actual costumes that will be sold for a limited time online at spirithalloween.com and only in a handful stores.

"We're no strangers to memes at Spirit Halloween. Year after year, we are blown away by the passion and creativity we see from fans sharing their take on popular Spirit Halloween memes — and we're beyond thrilled to be teaming up with Chipotle to bring some of those creations to life," said Kym Sarkos, executive vice president at Spirit Halloween, in a press release.

The costumes are:

Chipotle fork





Chipotle burrito





Chipotle napkin





Chipotle to-go bag





Chipotle water bottle

Sizes range from adult small to extra-large and if you go to their website and just search Chipotle you’ll come up with everything. If you want a truly absurd costume this Halloween look no more.

As far as in-store purchases, you’ll only find them in Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and right here in New Jersey at Egg Harbor Township as it’s Spirit Halloween’s flagship location

If you miss out on your chance to dress up as a Chipotle napkin don’t say I didn’t warn you.

