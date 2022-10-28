Funny Spirit Halloween memes are turning anything into a costume

Stuck for a Halloween costume idea this year? Never fear. Turns out anything can be a costume. Heck, according to a funny viral trend of using New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween packaging as a meme, you might even be wearing a costume right now without realizing it.

I love that this Graduate Student costume even covers what it doesn’t include: self-esteem, will to live and diploma.

The memes are using pics of anything and everything and repurposing them as Halloween costumes as if they were for sale by Spirit Halloween.

Between this and the Christopher Lloyd movie “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” the Egg Harbor Township-headquartered company is getting a lot of extra attention this year.

Here’s one of Conservative Guy Scared Of Big City

Under description:

Saw that thing on the news

Too many of “those” people there

Can’t park Ford Super Duty

Not scared, bro

Every true Jersey girl has to love this one. Bad Bitch Female Protagonist

Among the accessories that it might include are a cocaine-filled cross, tiara and bouquet, and talking dog.

How does Spirit Halloween feel about all this? From this evidence from their own Twitter I’d say they’re at least taking an if-you-can’t-beat-‘em-join-‘em approach.

Here's more Jersey costume ideas

NJ unemployment office operator costume loading...

Gov. Murphy's Hairline costume loading...

Chris Christie's donut costume loading...

Jersey Mom costume loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

