Speed a factor in Plainfield, NJ teen’s crash into utility pole, cops say

PLAINFIELD — An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a crash into a utility pole Monday evening.

Plainfield police said the young man drove a Toyota Camry west on Watchung Avenue near Seventh Street around 6:15 p.m. and slammed into the utility pole.

He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash and their investigation continued on Tuesday.

The identity of the driver or the cause of the crash was not disclosed pending an investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 973-753-3360.

State Police report just one fatal crash in Plainfield 2021 on East Front Street.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

