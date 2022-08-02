Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van.

Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.

Three corrections officers, three inmates and three adults in the Friends of Cyrus van were taken to the hospital as a precaution to be checked over for non-life threatening injuries.

The front of the DOC van was heavily damaged.

The driver of the Friends of Cyrus van was charged with careless driving.

Friends of Cyrus provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have offices in Piscataway and Medford.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

