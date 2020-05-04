SpeakingPodcast Quarantine: Inappropriate movies

My co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black are doing OK through the shutdown. Jessica showing that in PA, it’s OK to actually go outside, walk the dog and ride your bike through a park. Imagine that!

And of course Jay couldn’t help but fall into controversy as he is binging old movies and stumbled upon one that he probably should not have had on with his young daughter around.

Have you had to quickly turn the TV off with your young kids around all day? Are you able to head out to a local park during the shutdown? Check in with us through our free NJ101.5 app and let us know!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: