SpeakingPodcast: Nurse loses job fighting for your kids (Opinion)

You may remember Nurse Erin Pein. She stood up to question the reasons for forcing school kids to wear masks and was shut down by the administration in her school.

Despite showing evidence of kids improperly wearing mask leading to face touching and germ spreading, she was silenced. Despite showing evidence that many kids were getting sick from wearing the same mask over and over again, sneezing and coughing into the mask and recycling the bacteria, making them sicker.

Erin joined me to discuss her journey and her reasons for risking it all to stand up for her principles. She's the kind of fighter we need in our schools as bureaucrats and administrators punt their real responsibility, which is to look out for our kids while under their care and guidance.

At least one school nurse is will to do her job, even when it meant losing the job.

