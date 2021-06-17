Spadea’s producer offers some advice for new moms (Opinion)

Producer Kristen had her baby a few weeks ago. Jagger Frank entered the world healthy and ready to go!

New mom Kristen joined the podcast crew this week to discuss the baby, the experience as a new mom and what she expected and didn't expect.

As you know, my podcast cohost Jessica is pregnant and due in a few short months. Kristen had some advice for her and new moms out there.

Jay of course chimes in with his own advice for moms and moms to be. Make sure that you subscribe to my podcast through iTunes, Google Play or through our site www.nj1015.com/billspadea.

You should also download the FREE NJ101.5 app and make sure you subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" so you'll never miss an article or a podcast episode!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[carbon gallery id="60c8df137f0c234d078c5369"]