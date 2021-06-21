One of the best things in Jersey is the choice of great food. Sometimes though, recreating a Jersey favorite at home is really rewarding.

As you know, I love a good cheesesteak. Donkey's, Chicks, Alfonsos, Bowkers and Nino's Pizza Star round out some of the best in our state.

This weekend, I decided to recreate the Jersey favorite at home.

I started with thick cut Vidalia onions, sautéing them in hot olive oil, low heat in a cast iron skillet.

Then I added shaved steak which I bought at Wegmans, already cut.

Once the meat was mostly cooked, I added pepperoni and seasoned it with black pepper, salt, garlic powder and red pepper flakes.

Earlier in the day I had cooked up some hot frying peppers, which I added to the mix after the meat was mostly cooked.

Since I was using a huge skillet, I had room to separate individual portions one at a time and melt in cheese. I used three types, shredded mozzarella, sliced swiss and some delicious orange "cheese wiz."

A little ketchup and dinner is served.

For me, I'm eating flourless Ezekiel bread, so I toasted the rolls and enjoyed a perfect Father's Day dinner.

Spadea's Father's Day cheesesteak Check out the step-by-step process Bill went through to make his very own Father's Day cheesesteak.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Spadea's Pot Roast Recipe