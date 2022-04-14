Spadea’s family Easter will be an extremely awkward time

Easter is here. For some, it's a travel weekend. For others, it's another family obligation that comes with avoiding awkward moments with relatives who would rather talk politics than relax and enjoy the holiday. My family is no different.

With my outspoken views on the air, there is no hiding what I believe and what I fight for every day. That doesn't always sit well with family members. Our group is divided into three camps.

The first is comprised of those who hate what I stand for and make their objections known in person, on the phone, and on social media! Then there are a few who agree with us on major points, even there though, I'd like to avoid a lengthy conversation. Then there are those who don't care either way and just want to eat.

The whole thing didn't even cross my mind, to be honest until my brother sent us an invitation. Jodi and I discussed it and she said we need to go. So we're going. The issue is that I really don't want to engage with any hostility and certainly don't want to have the long-drawn-out dramatic conversation about finding common ground. What I really want to do is have a do-over and pretend that nothing happened over the past few years! Is that possible?

We heard from callers that families are asking to follow COVID protocols and others who have just decided to stay local and treat Sunday as just another weekend day. Either way, my Sunday is likely to be a show. No, I won't be live streaming, but I will report back on Monday!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

