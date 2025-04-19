‘Hoppy’ Easter! NJ’s Easter Bunny fail photos will make you laugh
Not all Easter gifts come in baskets or plastic eggs, some come in the form of hilarious photos.
After seeing my friend’s attempt to have her son and daughter take a nice photo with the Easter Bunny (and failing) I wanted to see more of these hilarious pics.
Like the bunny looking for carrots, I was hungry for them.
Like kids searching for eggs filled with treats, I was on the hunt.
Like…. Well I guess those are all the Easter similes I can come up with before getting sacrilegious.
Just know I was excited to receive these photos and I’m even more excited to share them wit you.
Easter Bunny fails
Anyway, you know what I mean, it’s fun to see other people’s silly family photos, and I so appreciate the submissions that came in. They were egg-cellent!
Take a look at some of New Jersey’s funniest Easter Bunny fails.
New Jersey's best Easter Bunny fails
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
Hoppy Easter, every bunny!
10 Fun or Unique Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs
Gallery Credit: Tony Hart
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
