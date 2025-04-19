‘Hoppy’ Easter! NJ’s Easter Bunny fail photos will make you laugh

Not all Easter gifts come in baskets or plastic eggs, some come in the form of hilarious photos.

After seeing my friend’s attempt to have her son and daughter take a nice photo with the Easter Bunny (and failing) I wanted to see more of these hilarious pics.

@ProducerKristen @ProducerKristen loading...

Like the bunny looking for carrots, I was hungry for them.

Like kids searching for eggs filled with treats, I was on the hunt.

Like…. Well I guess those are all the Easter similes I can come up with before getting sacrilegious.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Just know I was excited to receive these photos and I’m even more excited to share them wit you.

Easter Bunny fails

Anyway, you know what I mean, it’s fun to see other people’s silly family photos, and I so appreciate the submissions that came in. They were egg-cellent!

Take a look at some of New Jersey’s funniest Easter Bunny fails.

New Jersey's best Easter Bunny fails New Jerseyans sent us their funniest Easter Bunny photos that didn't go quite as planned. These kids are not so 'hoppy' to be with the Bunny. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Hoppy Easter, every bunny!

31 Terrifying Easter Bunny Photos That Will Have You Hiding Instead of Eggs This Year Every Easter, we are reminded there's no good way to dress up a human to look like a bunny that people would allow in their homes while their children are asleep. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

31 Terrifying Easter Bunny Photos That Will Have You Hiding Instead of Eggs This Year Every Easter, we are reminded there's no good way to dress up a human to look like a bunny that people would allow in their homes while their children are asleep. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

10 Fun or Unique Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs Eventually, they introduced more colors like neon, decorative stickers, and other decorations to offer more options. But now there is everything from gadgets that will rotate eggs to eco-friendly egg kits, here are a few fun options for Easter eggs this year. Gallery Credit: Tony Hart

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.