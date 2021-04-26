Spadea’s convo with Playboy Playmate about politics and culture (Opinion)

One of the takeaways from my seven year run hosting a show on FoxTV in New York was something that our executive producer Jerry Burke said to me about TV. He was fond of quoting Fox founder and cable news giant Roger Ailes. According to Jerry, Roger characterized television as "interesting faces saying interesting things." I will continue to seek out interesting faces and voices who have a perspective on today's social issues, politics and everything facing New Jerseyans and Americans in the months and years to come.

One of those voices is a model who has appeared in Playboy and now launched a career as a photographer. Jessica Vaugn is also a writer, makeup artist and Bitcoin investor. She took to Twitter over the past few months to speak out against the forces of the far Left and "woke" corporations who are wrecking the culture and economy. Jessica is a passionate voice speaking out against the elites and the corrupt politicians who are damaging every part of American culture and society.

We tackled everything from violence in the streets to the independence of owing Bitcoin. Yes, we also discussed her modeling career and whether she'll be a candidate some day. I also asked her what was harder, telling your friends and family that you'll be posing nude or telling them that you're now a conservative?

