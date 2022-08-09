Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure.

The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth to more than a million New Jerseyans on a daily basis is helping change the conversation in the Garden State.

People are busy with their own lives, trying to afford to stay in Jersey, build their business, raise their kids, and trying to carve out a little downtime amidst spiking costs and irresponsible and harmful government edicts.

Most people don't have time to think about politics let alone get involved. The good news is that parents, the largest underserved constituency in the country, are stepping up in record numbers to fight back.

As the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility. For me, the responsibility takes the form of advocating for common sense solutions, educating people, and fighting to elect leaders who have the courage to break the narrative from the corrupt elites and implement policies that serve the people, not the politicians.

Our focus is on local for the next couple of years: the local municipal government, school boards, county commissioners, and legislators.

For my part, I want to get up close and personal. It's one thing to get to know people from behind the mic, it's another to dive into local events and meet as many NJ residents as possible.

I want to shake your hand and tell you, YES, we have a place to turn our state and country around. And we're already hard at work implementing the plan.

So join me. Join me at our numerous town halls and music shows around the state. There's something for everyone and the schedule is packed.

Join me for the conversation about what we're doing to fix things and how fast we can get the job done.

