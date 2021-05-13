Spadea is buying a CB radio. Pick his handle here (Opinion)

That's right, what better way to get myself into the world of RV travel? Of course I need a CB radio. The first question is what kind should I buy? Spent some time researching after the show and the choices are all over the place. Portable, fixed, wired antennas and prices ranging from $40 to more than $400. Thinking I need some input from drivers who are currently using a CB. Would I be welcomed in the community? Is there a community?

Spoke to a lot of truckers on the show Thursday and it was a mixed bag of advice. Seems those driving for 20+ years are all in on CB communication, but newer truckers not so much. There is an entire new language that I'd need to learn before jumping in. Using words like "alligator", "holler", "hood", "bear bait" and making sure I'm using them in context!

Of course I threw out the question about what my "handle" should be if I take the plunge. Best suggestion from the morning was "motormouth". Kinda makes sense if you listen to me every day. I'm always talking. Even off the air, I love to talk. But before I decide, I thought I'd leave it up to you to help me. Best handle for my new CB?

If you have a suggestion for my CB handle, send me a note through our free NJ101.5 APP!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.