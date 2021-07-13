As you know, I'm headed to California as my son gets ready to start college in the fall.

My wife Jodi and my son Michael are flying out to San Diego along with my daughter Elizabeth, who is coming in from London so the family can spend a week in sunny southern California.

For me, I'm taking the "family truckster" from New Jersey to California right after my show on a Friday, planning to arrive for lunch on Sunday.

I'm already packing plenty of coffee for the mini coffee maker we bought for the truck, and plenty of Brain Wafer lozenges to help maintain focus.

Beyond that, I don't sleep all that much. Seriously, I'm rested on 4-5 hours so here's my plan.

Depart NJ at 11 a.m. and make it to Indianapolis by 11 p.m., sleep for a few hours and get back on the road by 3 a.m.

Depart Indianapolis and head west to Oklahoma City, arriving by 3 p.m.

Maybe an hour to stretch, then back on the road hitting Amarillo, Texas by 7 p.m.

Another 3 hours off, heading out again at 10 p.m. and driving through the night arriving in Phoenix by 8 a.m.

Breakfast and an hour rest, and I'm only 6 hours away from my destination, should pull in by 3 p.m.!

Question for you is, will you take the over or under bet on my 3 p.m. arrival?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

