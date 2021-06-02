Spadea Road Trip, Live from Free America! (Opinion)

It was bound to happen. Completely fed up with the nonsense and endless panic and crisis in NJ, we decided to buy an RV and head south. Not for good, but for a break to see the rest of the country and how they have woken up from the COVID-coma. It was awesome. No masks, no distance, no fear. Yes, there were a few places still under the ignorance of the mask, but few and far between when you hit the North Carolina border. Spending a few days on the road and in the sun and normalcy of Florida was refreshing and necessary.

Sadly, I return to New Jersey to find that even though most have taken off the masks, the bureaucrats in Trenton are planning a power grab that will make the governor's emergency powers essentially permanent. The Republicans for their part all rose in opposition to this power grab two weeks ago. Thankfully many democrats, including Assemblyman Jamel Holley, also stood up to the bully in Drumthwacket. The question is whether they will have the guts to fight him on your behalf now. Cowards or Patriots? Every legislator has to choose a side now.

