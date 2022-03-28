Small town America road trip — Spadea finds some good eats

We live in a great country. So many diverse cultures and small towns with unique characteristics across thousands of miles of roadways.

Since we invested in an RV from my friends at Dylan's RV in Sewell, NJ, we've taken numerous road trips, from across the river to cross country. Even with the cost of gas, it's a cost-effective way to see the country, saving on flights, hotels, and rental cars.

Bill Spadea Bill Spadea loading...

Our recent trip took us to a great small town in Indiana called Bloomington. It's the home of Indiana University and a number of outstanding bars and restaurants. Recommended by our friend Ajay from hot yoga, we were already planning to drive through on the way back to New Jersey. We had an issue with the power in the coach and took a detour to an RV dealer in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. If we continued to Memphis, we would have lost the opportunity to stop in Bloomington which was the original plan.

After the half-day delay, we headed to Bloomington, through Louisville, although according to one local writer, we're not welcome there! The friendly nature of the town, the proximity of restaurants and bars, and the quality of the food and beer will likely have us back in no time!

We started with a local microbrew, The Tap. Lively, had great beer and friendly service.

The Spadeas at The Tap The Spadeas at The Tap loading...

Then we hit the Irish Lion for a shot of Irish whiskey to get the evening going. The best part was the bartender was happy to recommend the next few stops. As I said, we just set out on foot with no plan.

The Irish Lion The Irish Lion loading...

The Irish Lion The Irish Lion loading...

The next stop was a steak house called Little Zagreb. Wow, it did not disappoint. The steak was cooked perfectly and was not over-priced.

Steak at Little Zagreb Steak at Little Zagreb loading...

Salad at Little Zagreb Salad at Little Zagreb loading...

The following day we hit a place called Uptown Cafe for brunch. Wow. Highly recommend it.

Uptown Cafe Uptown Cafe loading...

Uptown Cafe Uptown Cafe loading...

Uptown Cafe Uptown Cafe loading...

Uptown Cafe Uptown Cafe loading...

Enjoy the pics of the food and hit the road!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.