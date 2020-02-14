Spadea is back on the road and #DigginIn!

After going through back surgery last year, I’m back on the road around the Great State of New Jersey. There’s a lot to talk about, the fight to Dig In has just begun. Join me at a number of events coming up in the next few weeks. As usual, it’s a mix of politics, comedy, music and some great charities!

Thursday, March 26th Lecture to the media class at The College of New Jersey.

Friday, February 21st Lincoln Day Dinner Speech: Speaking along side Kellyanne Conway at Scotland Run Golf Course in Williamstown, NJ. 7-8pm. Find info HERE.

Monday, February 24th Annual Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association “Cooked and Uncorked” event at the Pines Manor in Edison.

Friday, March 27th Annual CFC Loud-N-Clear Gala at McLoones in Asbury Park. Find info HERE.



Saturday, March 28th Annual Animeals Charity, Special Comedy Show! Find info HERE.



Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: