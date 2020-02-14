Spadea is back on the road and #DigginIn!
After going through back surgery last year, I’m back on the road around the Great State of New Jersey. There’s a lot to talk about, the fight to Dig In has just begun. Join me at a number of events coming up in the next few weeks. As usual, it’s a mix of politics, comedy, music and some great charities!
- Thursday, March 26th
- Lecture to the media class at The College of New Jersey.
- Friday, February 21st
- Lincoln Day Dinner Speech: Speaking along side Kellyanne Conway at Scotland Run Golf Course in Williamstown, NJ. 7-8pm. Find info HERE.
- Monday, February 24th
- Annual Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association “Cooked and Uncorked” event at the Pines Manor in Edison.
- Friday, March 27th
- Annual CFC Loud-N-Clear Gala at McLoones in Asbury Park. Find info HERE.
- Saturday, March 28th
- Annual Animeals Charity, Special Comedy Show! Find info HERE.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
