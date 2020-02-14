Spadea is back on the road and #DigginIn!

Spadea on stage at Parx Casino

After going through back surgery last year, I’m back on the road around the Great State of New Jersey. There’s a lot to talk about, the fight to Dig In has just begun. Join me at a number of events coming up in the next few weeks.  As usual, it’s a mix of politics, comedy, music and some great charities!

  • Thursday, March 26th
  • Friday, February 21st
    • Lincoln Day Dinner Speech: Speaking along side Kellyanne Conway at Scotland Run Golf Course in Williamstown, NJ. 7-8pm. Find info HERE.
  • Monday, February 24th
    • Annual Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association “Cooked and Uncorked” event at the Pines Manor in Edison.
  • Friday, March 27th
    • Annual CFC Loud-N-Clear Gala at McLoones in Asbury Park. Find info HERE.
  • Saturday, March 28th
    • Annual Animeals Charity, Special Comedy Show! Find info HERE.
