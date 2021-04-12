Spadea is a proud super-spreader of normal! (Opinion)

What a great weekend. Hope you enjoyed a slice of normal. If you made it out to one of my shows on Saturday and Sunday at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, you know what I mean. If you missed it, I hope you at least enjoyed the company of friends and family and did your best to return life to normal.

The team at the Basie is one of the best in the entertainment industry and despite being locked down for so long, nobody missed a beat. The orchestra was top shelf and the security and wait staff performed at the highest levels. For me, it was fantastic to get the tux back on and head out into a crowd of friends and fans. It is clear from the crowd reaction that most people are done with COVID and ready to get back to living.

One of the things to keep in mind as we wake up from the COVID propaganda fog is that it's not selfish at all to want to be normal.

It was never about whether you could make the sacrifice to not attend a sporting event or go out to dinner, it was always about the people behind the scenes who lost jobs. The kitchen staff, security guards, bartenders, hot dog vendors and musicians who rely on your desire for entertainment to earn a living and feed their families.

Wearing a mask certainly doesn't help anyone stay "safe" from COVID and could be making you sick, not to mention how disgusting the mask can be when it's on your face for a prolonged period of time.

Add to the absurdity of mask mandates the fact that we're now seeing that the vaccine may have way more unintended consequences than the media wants you to believe.

Look at Europe and closer to home in North Carolina and in New Jersey. Additionally, a rising number of professionals are raising red flags based on the lack of liability among pharma companies and the lack of a track record for producing safe products. And many scientists warn that vaccinating people who have already had COVID could be dangerous. Given the fact that one of the top docs at Johns Hopkins University Medical School has come out and said that we would be at herd immunity in April based on the 200+ million Americans who already had COVID, this contradicts the governments push to vaccinate.

So the bottom line is for most, if we're listening to science and not the "pseudo-science"

promoted by corporate media hacks and political elites, the vaccine doesn't seem necessary for healthy people. Especially if you are one of the 200 million who have already had coronavirus. Since the PCR test has been shown to be wildly inaccurate, you may not know if you had it or not. For me, I'm not taking the risk and have advised family and friends to read and understand all sides of the argument and evidence before you jab.

Lockdowns and mask mandates have crushed our economy and our culture. It is time to get back to normal. Dining, entertainment, small retail shopping. Normal normal. Not this ridiculous and dangerous culture ushered in by corrupt politicians and corporate media enforced by politicized law enforcement bureaucrats who have disgraced the uniform they once wore.

I'll be back on stage soon, super-spreading normal without the vaccine, without the mask and not adhering to "distance." Join me for a selfie at a stage near you. Stay tuned for the upcoming schedule!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.