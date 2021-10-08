New Jersey is getting less recognizable every season (Opinion)

Ignorance and fear are still running rampant in the Garden State as we hear people talking about reducing the size of holiday gatherings and leaving elderly relatives either isolated for the season or forcing them to sit by open windows with expected temps dropping into the 30s and 40s for the upcoming holiday season.

Totally absurd.

The idea of "focused protection" offered by thousands of medical professionals including some of the top minds in the medical field from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford is ignored by the corporate media and many of the experienced doctors and nurses are dismissed as ''tin foil" hat wearers and canceled on social media platforms. It's gotten so bad that I had to repost an official NJ Senate hearing with experts questioning the mask mandates for kids because YouTube took it down.

Vaccine status judgment and discrimination are in full swing in our area and with the governor's likely re-election, it is only going to get worse. It's a sad state of censorship that we are living through. Government and corporate elites have come together to suppress civil, economic, and religious liberties.

For many of us, the national dialogue is unrecognizable. I'm not sure how this ends, but I know this, we will be gathering for the holidays. We will be unmasked, unvaccinated and super-spreading humanity. I hope for your sake and the sake of your kids and the country, you will do the same.

Either way, I will continue to fight for you. Speaking loudly every morning on the show, joining you on social media, and of course, continuing to build on the success of my new political group, which has added thousands of new members in just a few short weeks.

Stay strong. Keep the faith and the fight.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

