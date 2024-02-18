Broadway’s Leslie Odom Jr. is performing in New Jersey

Fresh off his Broadway run in the title role of Purlie Victorious, Leslie Odom Jr. will be performing in the Garden State.

Want to be in “the room where it happens?”

He’ll be performing An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr. in the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center.

Odom Jr. isn’t just “that guy from Hamilton” (though it did get him a well deserved Tony Award win), per the Basie’s website:

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author.

You may recognize him from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Abbott Elementary, or the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

He also has a children’s book co-written by Nicolette Robinson titled "I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know."

I’m sure you’re eager, but you’re going to have to “wait for it.”

He’ll be performing An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr. at the Count Basie Theatre on May 26 at 7 p.m.

The theatre is located at 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ. Tickets can be purchased here.

I’m sure his performance will “blow us all away.”

