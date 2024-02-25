Lewis Black’s final stand up tour coming to New Jersey

We’re at the end of an era: comedian Lewis Black is performing one final tour after over 35 years of performing stand-up comedy.

I am announcing that I am retiring from touring. It is a life that has given me great joy and opened a world of possibilities for me. I thought the road would go on forever, well I was wrong about that,” Black said in a statement.

His “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, the Final Tour” will make a stop in the Garden State next month.

Black will be at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center located at 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ on Friday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m.

For die hard fans upset about the final tour - fear not, Black doesn’t intend to fully retire any time soon.

I am only retiring from touring. It’s time for me to explore other avenues such as writing, reading your rants, and pitching tv shows that will be rejected. (Which is why I know they are good.)

More importantly I can finally give my Fantasy Football team the focus and time it truly needs. And maybe, just maybe I can become the professional golfer I was born to be.

After the tour is over, Black intends to focus on his podcast “Rantcast,” as well as writing both a new book and a play.

He will also reprise his role of “Anger” in Pixar’s sequel to Inside Out.

You can purchase tickets to the Count Basie show here.

