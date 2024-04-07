Comedian Mike Birbiglia is bringing his tour to New Jersey
In my opinion, there’s no better story teller than Mike Birbiglia.
Having seen him live, watched his movies, and read his books, I know when he speaks I will laugh out loud, tear up with emotion, and enjoy the entire ride.
That’s why I was so excited when he announced his new “Please Stop the Ride” stand up tour. What’s even better is he’ll be stopping right here in the Garden State!
Birbiglia wrote and starred in his films Sleepwalk With Me and Don’t Think Twice.
You may also recognize the comedian from his work in HBO’s Girls, Orange is the New Black, or Trainwreck.
He also makes a delightful appearance in the music video for Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero” as one of Taylor's fictional sons.
If you’re interested in checking out his latest hour, Birbiglia will perform his new material in the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, NJ.
The show takes place on Friday Sept. 13 at 7 pm.
Some of his shows are already sold out, so act fast. You can purchase tickets to the show on Ticket Master.
