This is the best orecchiette found in New Jersey

It's not often that I can say something is the BEST. And certainly, we have some of the best restaurants in the country right here in the Garden State.

As you know, I'm funny about pasta, I don't buy and try not to eat anything made with American hybridized wheat or enriched/bleached flour. It's not easy to avoid and it's certainly not the worst thing in the world. But there is a positive trend in New Jersey with restaurants making their own pasta and sing flour imported from Italy.

The Europeans are not fortifying, enriching, or hybridizing their wheat so you don't have the same bloating and stuffed feeling when you eat it.

The first place we found was Il Nido in Marlboro which I've included on our list of "last meals", yes, the pasta is that good.

The key is the pasta that is made on-site by the skilled chefs employed by the restaurants.

Last night we found another one worthy of a trip. We've been to Birravino in Red Bank several times.

Our friend Marie is one of the best servers in the business although she had the night off yesterday. It was great to see top staff members Justine and Rosemarie, who are both teachers during the day and expert hosts at night.

We were going to order the pizza, it was getting late and it seemed like the appropriate fare. Then we spotted a plate of orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe served to a guest nearby.

It looked perfect. Delicious homemade sausage, with house-made pasta and greens in a buttery garlic sauce. Sold.

IT EXCEEDED expectations. We split the entre as we shared a plate of cured meats and cheese to start and a goat cheese salad.

Perfect night, perfect pasta. We'll be back soon.

