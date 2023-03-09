Visit these NJ Italian restaurants for your ‘last meal’

Not to be morbid, but many of us have speculated about the last decision before the end. What to have for the last meal, of course!

For me, if I had to choose, it's gonna come down to a combination of pasta and pizza.

There are some great Italian restaurants across NJ that fit the bill.

Here are a few of my favorites. As a part of my goal to support small businesses in New Jersey, we'll open up our free New Jersey 101.5 app for you to send in your suggestions.

We'll build a list and yes, I'll call the owners and we'll schedule a town hall to discuss "common sense" policies that will help our local restaurants survive and thrive.

Il Nido in Marlboro

AMA Pizza in Hillsborough

Leonardo's II in Lawrenceville

Vidalia Restaurant in Lawrenceville

