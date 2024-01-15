New Jersey&#8217;s top local Italian restaurants voted by you

New Jersey’s top local Italian restaurants voted by you

Everybody loves Italian food, right?

It's one thing to grab a pizza or a meatball sub. Delicious yes, but sometimes, you want to sit for a nice meal with flatware and cloth napkins.

We've been making the rounds throughout New Jersey and have had a great opportunity to visit some of our listeners' best picks for a great Italian meal.

Take a minute to look at the list, and make sure you carve out a few nights over the next few months to hit 'em all!

Vidalia Restaurant in Lawrecenville

Undici in Rumson

Piccolino in Toms River

Cara Mia in Millburn

Spano's in Point Pleasant Beach

Romeo's in Plainsboro

Leonardo's in Lawrenceville

