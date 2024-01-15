New Jersey’s top local Italian restaurants voted by you
Everybody loves Italian food, right?
It's one thing to grab a pizza or a meatball sub. Delicious yes, but sometimes, you want to sit for a nice meal with flatware and cloth napkins.
We've been making the rounds throughout New Jersey and have had a great opportunity to visit some of our listeners' best picks for a great Italian meal.
Take a minute to look at the list, and make sure you carve out a few nights over the next few months to hit 'em all!
Vidalia Restaurant in Lawrecenville
Undici in Rumson
Piccolino in Toms River
Cara Mia in Millburn
Spano's in Point Pleasant Beach
Romeo's in Plainsboro
Leonardo's in Lawrenceville
New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.