NJ Italian restaurants that no longer exist and your go-to now

I started the morning show off with a conversation about Italian restaurants across the Garden State.

The conversation actually started last week with the mention of the Belmont Tavern in Belleville. They are famous for their "Chicken Savoy" and "Shrimp Beeps". I'll have a full review after we get a date on the calendar to enjoy a meal!

Got me thinking of a place that is no longer open. It was our go-to family dinner restaurant when I was growing up. Mama Ventura's was located on Route 70 in Voorhees. It was lively, friendly, and delicious.

Everyone has their neighborhood favorite from the past that they still frequent today. We're building a list so hit us up on the free NJ 101.5 app and add your fave!

Here are a few to start us off:

Vincenzo's in Middlesex Boro

Lu Nello in Cedar Grove

Da Benito in Union

Leonardo's in Lawrence

Vidalia in Lawrence

Portofino's in Jefferson

Mercato Italian Market in Kingston

Three Guys From Italy in Kenilworth

Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright

Nanni Ristorante in Rochelle Park

