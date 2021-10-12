Spadea back on stage with NJ’s Real House Husbands

After a hugely successful show featuring three of the husbands from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," the voice of Michael Martocci and the 17-piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino a couple of months ago, which included a surprise visit from the housewives, they're back!

This time, all five House Husbands will be appearing with the orchestra on Saturday, November 20.

Join House Husbands stars Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, Evan Goldschneider, and Bill Aydin along with Sinatra tribute artist Michael Martocci and the 17-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra as they come together for a unique tribute to their wives. The show will be hosted by New Jersey 101.5’s morning man, Bill Spadea. Seize your chance to ask anything you’ve always wanted to know about the show, with an audience Q&A followed by a finale that you don’t want to miss! - Carteret PAC post

We've got a few surprises in store this time, especially the finale, which you do not want to miss.

From the comedy of Joe Gorga to the behind-the-scenes stories from the show, this is an awesome opportunity for you to get up close and personal with some of the biggest reality stars on TV today.

You will also have the opportunity to meet the guys backstage if you sign up for the VIP ticket. Don't miss the fun, the laughs, and the music.

Michael Martocci joined me on the show to talk about what the event means to New Jersey and specifically for the folks at the Carteret Performing Arts and Event Center. Click HERE for tickets.

See you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021